Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 4,817,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,076,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,612 shares of company stock worth $803,660. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

