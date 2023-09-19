Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $179.72 on Monday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

