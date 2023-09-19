Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 100,124 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 211.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,927 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,510.2% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 137,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 129,224 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 123.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 322,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.