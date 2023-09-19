T2 Biosystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,994 call options.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $242,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 65.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

