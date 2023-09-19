Talkspace (TALK) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -136.74% -192.16% -18.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million -$79.67 million -5.87 Talkspace Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 12.37

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 11 165 321 0 2.62

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.18%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 94.11%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

