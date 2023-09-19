TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.53

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.53 and traded as low as C$50.15. TC Energy shares last traded at C$50.27, with a volume of 14,454,940 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.75.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1711934 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

