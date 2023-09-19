Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.