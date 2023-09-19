TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.80

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.80 and traded as low as C$22.95. TELUS shares last traded at C$23.18, with a volume of 1,773,908 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.1890649 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.83%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.