Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

