The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,124.23

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,124.23 ($51.09) and traded as low as GBX 4,081 ($50.55). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,085 ($50.60), with a volume of 129,049 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($57.61) to GBX 4,474 ($55.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($53.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.12) to GBX 4,580 ($56.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($59.46) to GBX 4,400 ($54.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,420.13 ($54.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 970.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 59.30 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,056.87%.

In related news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($49.52) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,232.21). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

