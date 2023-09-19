The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $861.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 558,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

