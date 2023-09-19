The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike Sells 6,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.