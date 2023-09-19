The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $284,000.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 71,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,834 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $55,336.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,050 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $4,462.50.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 100,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,688 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $7,224.64.

On Monday, August 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,972 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,690.44.

On Friday, August 18th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $121,388.70.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 19,838 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,509.88.

On Thursday, August 10th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,922 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $8,168.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $3,834.00.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of RGF stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

