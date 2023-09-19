The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,454,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,450,000 after buying an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 159.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 282.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

