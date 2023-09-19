Thomas Spain Buys 170,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £49,300 ($61,067.76).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £6,864.88 ($8,503.51).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £23,497.07 ($29,105.75).

On Monday, August 7th, Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £14,028.30 ($17,376.81).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £12,148.38 ($15,048.16).

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 28.95 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.11 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.15 ($0.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of £44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,895.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

