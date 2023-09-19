Thomas Spain Sells 23,672 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36), for a total value of £6,864.88 ($8,503.51).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain bought 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,067.76).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total value of £23,497.07 ($29,105.75).

On Monday, August 7th, Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £14,028.30 ($17,376.81).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33), for a total value of £12,148.38 ($15,048.16).

Staffline Group Trading Up 1.8 %

LON STAF opened at GBX 28.95 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £44.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,895.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.51. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 25.11 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.15 ($0.56).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

