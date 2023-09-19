Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.