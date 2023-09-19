Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

