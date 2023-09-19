Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 406 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Natixis grew its position in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $404.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

