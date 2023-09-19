Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,996 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQT opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

