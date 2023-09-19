Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,407 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $6,088,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,657,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,729,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,000,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,388,000 after acquiring an additional 492,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

