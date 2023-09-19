Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,954 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -299.79 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

