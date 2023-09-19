Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 309.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $511.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.33. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

