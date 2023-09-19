Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UBER opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

