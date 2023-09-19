Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -569.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

