Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $233.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

