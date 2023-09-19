Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

