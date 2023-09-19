Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 109.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $206.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

