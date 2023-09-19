Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Western Union by 175.3% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 85,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 813,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 663,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,008,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 280,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

