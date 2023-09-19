Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 806,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 560,630 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

