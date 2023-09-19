Toroso Investments LLC Buys 6,330 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

