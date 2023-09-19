Toroso Investments LLC Buys 678 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

SYY stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

