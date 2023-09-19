Toroso Investments LLC Buys 7,854 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SILV opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

