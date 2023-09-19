Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,534,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,427 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -124.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

