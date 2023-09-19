Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 24.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,944,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,997,000 after buying an additional 583,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

