Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

CINF opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.