Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $307,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,902 shares of company stock worth $22,265,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $510.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

