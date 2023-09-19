Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

