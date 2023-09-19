Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Insulet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $166.03 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

