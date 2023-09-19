Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

