Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

