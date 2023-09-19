Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Frontline by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.98%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.