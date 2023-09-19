Toroso Investments LLC Has $871,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Antero Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 913,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 139,313 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

