Toroso Investments LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $217,091. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVgo

EVgo Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.