Toroso Investments LLC Has $988,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.94 and a 200 day moving average of $298.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

