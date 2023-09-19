Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Read Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.