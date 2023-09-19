Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.