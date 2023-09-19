Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 142.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

