Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Proto Labs by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.6 %

PRLB opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

