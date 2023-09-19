Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

